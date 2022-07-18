Ecobank wins coveted titles of Africa's Best Bank, Africa's Best Bank for SMEs,' and Africa's Best Digital Bank at Euromoney Awards

During the prestigious Euromoney Awards, Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com) won the coveted titles of 'Africa's Best Bank,' 'Africa's Best Bank for SMEs,' and 'Africa's Best Digital Bank.' The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, which have been running for 30 years, are highly regarded by the global banking industry.

Ade Ayeyemi, Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Group, said: " I am very honoured by this recognition as the Pan African Bank that Africa and friends of Africa trust. Being responsive in real time to our clients has been an essential part of earning that trust. We have embraced technology to drive operational efficiency and enhance our offerings, service, and customer experience. We have prioritised our clients, placing their needs and experience at the heart of our decision-making and operations. Our unparalleled African presence and operations have also earned us an enviable place as a true Pan African Bank with a depth of knowledge that distinguishes our products and delivery. It is a great honour for all Ecobankers to be recognised for these sustained efforts."

"The Euromoney Africa's Best Digital Bank award represents another welcome stamp of approval for the success of Ecobank's digital strategy," Ade Ayeyemi continued. "We provide state-of-the-art digital products, functionality, and solutions to respond to the rapidly evolving needs of our Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking customers. We will continue to embrace cutting-edge digital technologies and innovations to deliver digital solutions and the best experience for our customers."

Our commitment to SMEs in Africa is unwavering. Being named Africa's Best Bank for SMEs for a second time this year, following the 2022 African Banker Awards, is a recognition of Ecobank Commercial Banking's drive to empower SMEs across its 33 countries of operations in sub-Saharan Africa. The bank's full suite of solutions nurtures, supports Africa's SMEs and ensures they thrive. Ecobank is expanding SMEs' access to finance through various initiatives. Indeed, through substantial risk-sharing partnerships built with Development Finance Institutions, we can improve access to finance for SMEs while targeting women-owned and women-focused businesses across Africa. Ecobank is equally focused on providing non-financial support through training programs and webinars, helping SMEs develop into solid and sustainable businesses.

The award trophies were presented at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence ceremony held in London on Wednesday, 13 July 2022.

(With Inputs from APO)