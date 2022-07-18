Left Menu

Sensex soars 760 points on positive global cues; IT, infra, banking stocks climb

The Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged by nearly one-and-a-half per cent on Monday led by strong buying support in IT, infra, banking, and financial stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-07-2022 16:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged by nearly one-and-a-half per cent on Monday led by strong buying support in IT, infra, banking, and financial stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 760.37 points or 1.41 per cent to close at 54,521.15 points against its previous session's close at 53,760.78 points.

This is the second consecutive session of the rally in the Indian equities markets. The Sensex had gained 344.63 points or 0.65 per cent on Friday, the previous trading session. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange surged 229.30 points or 1.43 per cent to close at 16,278.50 points against its previous session's close at 16,049.20 points.

There was strong buying support in IT stocks. Infosys surged 4.23 per cent to Rs 1491. Tech Mahindra jumped 3.67 per cent to Rs 1010.05. Wipro jumped 2.83 per cent to Rs 405. Tata Consultancy Services reversed last week's losing run. TCS closed 2.23 per cent higher at Rs 3060.35. HCL Technologies rose 1.95 per cent to Rs 900.30.

IndusInd Bank jumped 4.36 per cent to Rs 850.70. Bajaj Finserv jumped 3.46 per cent to Rs 12249.10. Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, UltraTech Cement, L&T, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, and Tata Steel were among the major Sensex gainers. Only seven of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the red.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped 1.70 per cent to Rs 4465.70. HDFC Bank slipped 1.19 per cent to Rs 1347.65. Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and HDFC were the other Sensex losers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

