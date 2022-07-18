Left Menu

U.S. investigates California Tesla crash that killed motorcyclist

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NHTSAgov)
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a special investigation into a crash of a 2021 Tesla Model Y that killed a motorcyclist in California, it said on Monday.

Since 2016 the NHTSA has opened 37 special investigations of crashes involving Tesla vehicles and where advanced driver assistance systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used.

