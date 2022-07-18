Afreximbank to lead commercial discussions at South Sudan Oil & Power 2022

Afreximbank will lead commercial discussions at the fifth edition of South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) (https://bit.ly/3uXLhLr) 2022 by participating in a special high-level panel discussion alongside the Trade and Development Bank, together with regional banks and pan-African institutions, including invitees Stanbic and the African Development Bank.

Organizations such as the Afreximbank have made notable progress to drive oil and gas project developments across the continent.

Afreximbank's participation shows its dedication to the South Sudanese energy sector by aiding the development of its petroleum assets – showcasing its ongoing and growing interest in the market.

The bank is sending top level representative Rene Awambeng, Global Head, Client Relations to hold discussions with government and the private sector, and appear on stage at the event.

"Mr. Awambeng's presence at this year's event validates our theme Gateway to East African Energy and the Ministry of Petroleum's work to make South Sudan a hub for regional energy services, exploration and exports," says James Chester, Senior Director, Energy Capital & Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/), adding that "SSOP 2022 has developed a strong foundation over the last five years for tackling questions on how to finance South Sudan's energy sector and growth."

Organized by ECP and taking place September 13-14, 2022, the event is supported by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning of South Sudan as well as the Ministry of Petroleum. It serves as the country's official energy event and meeting place for the region's oil, gas, and power industries.

(With Inputs from APO)