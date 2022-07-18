UK's Luton airport reopens for departures, arrivals still suspended
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-07-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 22:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's London Luton airport said it had reopened to departing flights after a runway defect caused by hot weather, but arrivals remained suspended until further notice.
"The runway re-opened to departing flights at 17.40 (BST). Arrivals remain suspended until further notice," the airport said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
