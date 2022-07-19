SAS and pilots unions reach deal to end strike

SAS and pilots unions have reached a wage deal, Nordic media outlets reported on Monday, ending a strike over a new collective bargaining agreement that has grounded hundreds of flights and thrown the airline's future into doubt. A majority of SAS pilots in Sweden, Denmark and Norway walked out on July 4 triggering a strike that SAS has said cost it between $94 million and $123 million a day.

"We have a deal, now we are just getting the last signatures," SAS Chairman Carsten Dilling told Swedish business daily Dagens Industri. "A deal is in place," Norwegian daily Dagbladet quoted a union labour official, Jan Levi Skogvang, as saying, adding that he was not happy with the settlement.

"It is a tragedy for pilots, really. But it is good that we are done with this and that we get the planes in the air again," he said, according to Dagbladet. SAS said a deal had not yet been concluded. "While the mediation has moved in the right direction, no agreement has yet been signed between the two parties," the airline said in a statement.

Danish and Swedish unions declined to comment. Even with an end to the strike, the long-struggling airline still faces major challenges as it needs to slash costs and attract new investors to survive.

The labour strife was the latest across Europe's aviation sector as millions of workers struggle with rising costs of living, prompting trade unions to demand higher wage increases and stage walkouts and disrupting travel. The airline, whose biggest shareholders are Swedish and Danish taxpayers, on July 5 filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection seeking breathing space to restructure its business, saying the strike had hastened the move.

The strike also coincides with the busy summer season in northern Europe, normally a time for airlines to cash in on holidaymakers. The company had already cancelled many flights ahead of the summer, part of the wider trend in Europe of strikes and staffing shortages impacting travel. (Writing by Anna Ringstrom and Gwladys Fouche; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, David Goodman, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)