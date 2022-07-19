Left Menu

SAS says deal reached with pilots' unions, ending 15-day strike

SAS and pilots' unions have reached a wage deal, the Scandinavian airline said on Tuesday, ending a 15-day strike over a new collective bargaining agreement that had grounded 3,700 flights and thrown the carrier's future into doubt. SAS, which filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on the second day of the strike, said the industrial action had cost it more than $145 million to date and affected 380,000 passengers in the peak summer travel season.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 07:32 IST
SAS says deal reached with pilots' unions, ending 15-day strike

SAS and pilots' unions have reached a wage deal, the Scandinavian airline said on Tuesday, ending a 15-day strike over a new collective bargaining agreement that had grounded 3,700 flights and thrown the carrier's future into doubt.

SAS, which filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on the second day of the strike, said the industrial action had cost it more than $145 million to date and affected 380,000 passengers in the peak summer travel season. The airline said the new 5-1/2-year deal with four pilot unions would help it achieve cost savings as set out in a business transformation plan.

"Finally, we can resume normal operations and fly our customers on their much longed-for summer holidays," SAS Chief Executive Anko van der Werff said in a statement. "I deeply regret that so many of our passengers have been impacted by this strike." Some flight disruptions will continue while the airline works to resume normal traffic, the company said. SAS added the final deal remains subject to approval by unions and a U.S. federal court, which it expects to receive within a few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022