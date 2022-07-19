Poonawalla Fincorp Appoints Hiren Shah as Head of Investor Relations

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (Formerly known as Magma Fincorp), a non-deposit-taking systemically important non-banking finance Company (ND-SI-NBFC) today announced the appointment of Hiren Shah as the Head of Investor Relations.

As the company scales up its business, Poonawalla Fincorp has been strengthening its leadership team. Hiren, who comes with over two decades of experience, will lead engagement with investors and help build a strong relationship with the investors and other stakeholders. In this role apart from investor relations Hiren will also be looking at mergers & Acquisitions along with strategy.

Commenting on Hiren's appointment, Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director said, "We are elated to have Hiren joining our team. His astute leadership and domain expertise will propel us towards growth and will help the brand build enriching and enduring relationships with the Investor community." Commenting on his appointment, Hiren Shah said, "Excited to join Poonawalla Fincorp and work with such a talented bunch. I look forward to a rewarding experience and hope to contribute towards the company's growth journey." Hiren Shah has extensive experience in Investor Relations, Corporate Finance, M&A, Fund Raising & Capital Markets, and Strategy. He has worked with leading BFSI brands in the country. In his previous role, Hiren was the Head of Investor Relations with Bandhan Bank where he was instrumental in the successful listing process of the bank. Before Bandhan Bank, Hiren was associated with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and has worked in leading companies across BFSI and Media brands.

About Poonawalla Fincorp Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (Formerly known as Magma Fincorp Limited) is a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company started operations nearly three decades back and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange in India (NSE). Consequent to the capital raise of Rs 3,456 Crore in May'21, the Company is now part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group with a majority stake owned by Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited, a company owned and controlled by Mr. Adar Poonawalla.

The Company's new identity "P" stands for Passion, Principles, Purpose, People, and Possibilities. Poonawalla Fincorp Limited ("PFL") has wide coverage with 279 branches across 21 States. The Company has an AUM of ₹17,690 crores and employs more than 7,000 people. The Company's financial services offerings include pre-owned car finance, personal loans, loan to professionals, business loans, SME LAP, and affordable home loans.

For more information, please log on to: www.poonawallafincorp.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Hiren Shah, Head of Investor Relations, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)