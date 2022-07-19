Sensex, Nifty witness volatile session; Tata Steel, SBI, RIL rise

The Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed volatile trading on Tuesday as gains in energy and infra stocks offset the losses in IT and FMCG scrips. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 55.17 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 54,576.32 points at 1.32 pm against its previous day's close at 54,521.15 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the negative at 54,251.88 points and slumped to a low of 54,232.82 points in the early morning trade. The index turned positive later in the day rising to a high of 54,697.63 points. The Sensex is trading in the positive for the third consecutive session. The index had gained 760.37 points or 1.41 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 14.05 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 16,292.55 points against its previous day's close at 16,278.50 points. The Nifty started the day in the negative at 16,187.05 points and fell to a low of 16,187.05 points in the morning trade. The Nifty rose to a high of 16,328.65 points in the intra-day.

The Nifty had gained 229.30 points or 1.43 per cent on Monday. There was good buying support in infra, telecom and energy stocks.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 2437.50. Tata Steel surged 1.40 per cent to Rs 916.95. Axis Bank climbed 2.04 per cent to Rs 698.40. Bharti Airtel jumped 1.48 per cent to Rs 673.30. Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv were among the major Sensex gainers.

IT stocks witnessed selling pressure. HCL Technologies slumped 1.31 per cent to Rs 888.50. Infosys slipped 0.92 per cent to Rs 1476.40. Nestle India dipped 1.71 per cent to Rs 18300.60. (ANI)

