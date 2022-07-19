Jio adds over 31 lakh mobile users in May: TRAI data
Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the Indian telecom market as it gained over 31 lakh, mobile subscribers, in May, as per data released by the sector regulator on Tuesday.
Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 10.27 lakh subscribers in May, taking its mobile user tally to 36.21 crores.
According to monthly subscriber data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio gained 31.11 lakh, wireless subscribers, taking its mobile customer count to 40.87 crores.
Vodafone Idea lost 7.59 lakh wireless subscribers, and its subscriber base slid to 25.84 crores in the same period.
