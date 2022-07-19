Left Menu

Jio adds over 31 lakh mobile users in May: TRAI data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 14:23 IST
Jio adds over 31 lakh mobile users in May: TRAI data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the Indian telecom market as it gained over 31 lakh, mobile subscribers, in May, as per data released by the sector regulator on Tuesday.

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 10.27 lakh subscribers in May, taking its mobile user tally to 36.21 crores.

According to monthly subscriber data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio gained 31.11 lakh, wireless subscribers, taking its mobile customer count to 40.87 crores.

Vodafone Idea lost 7.59 lakh wireless subscribers, and its subscriber base slid to 25.84 crores in the same period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022