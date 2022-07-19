Left Menu

Central Railway to restore Pragati Express from July 25 with Vistadome coach

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:30 IST
Central Railway to restore Pragati Express from July 25 with Vistadome coach
  • Country:
  • India

Services of Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, which were suspended during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, will be restored from July 25 with a Vistadome coach which has a panoramic roof and windows, the Central Railway (CR) said on Tuesday.

The train will run with the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake, including a Vistadome coach, the CR said in a release.

Pragati Express is the third train on the Mumbai-Pune route after Deccan Queen and Deccan Express that will run with a Vistadome coach and the fourth on the CR network, as Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express also runs with a Vistadome coach, as per the release.

Vistadome coaches come with 180-degree rotatable plush seats, large glass windows, glass roofs with anti-glare screens, and a Wi-Fi-based system to offer passengers more information.

Pragati Express will depart from Pune at 7.50 am and will arrive in Mumbai at 11.25 am on the same day, while for the return journey it will leave CSMT at 4.25 pm and reach Pune at 7.50 pm.

According to the release, the 14-coach train will run with an LHB rake. LHB coaches are considered safer and more comfortable compared to traditional coaches.

The train will be operated via the Panvel-Karjat route instead of the regular Kalyan-Karjat route and en route it will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, and Shivaji Nagar stations, it said.

Ticket booking for the train will open from July 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022