Bus crash near Egypt's Minya leaves 23 people dead

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

At least 23 people were killed and 30 injured when a bus collided with a truck near the Egyptian city of Minya early on Tuesday, the regional governor's office said in a statement.

The injured were transferred to hospital in the town of Mallawi, about 260km (162 miles) south of the capital, Cairo.

The bus, heading to Cairo from the southern Egyptian city of Sohag, smashed into a truck parked on the side of the road, a security source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

