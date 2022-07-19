Left Menu

22 killed, 33 injured in car crash in southern Egypt

At least 22 people were killed and 33 injured in a car crash on Tuesday near Egypts southern province of Minya, authorities said.The crash took place in the early morning when a passenger bus hit a stopped trailer truck on a highway linking the capital of Cairo to the countrys south, local authorities in Minya said in a statement.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:34 IST
22 killed, 33 injured in car crash in southern Egypt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

At least 22 people were killed and 33 injured in a car crash on Tuesday near Egypt's southern province of Minya, authorities said.

The crash took place in the early morning when a passenger bus hit a stopped trailer truck on a highway linking the capital of Cairo to the country's south, local authorities in Minya said in a statement. The bus was heading toward Cairo.

Authorities said the truck was changing tires on the roadside when the bus hit it in the city of Malawi in Minya province, about 220 kilometers south of Cairo.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospitals in Minya. Footage from the scene posted by local authorities showed a bus with heavy damage in the front half apparently from the crash with the back of the truck.

Traffic accidents kill thousands every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes are mostly caused by speeding, careless driving, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

In January, at least 16 people were killed and 18 others injured when a microbus collided with a public transportation bus in the Sinai Peninsula. In April last year, a bus overturned while trying to pass a truck on a highway in the southern province of Assiut, leaving at least 21 people dead and three others injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022