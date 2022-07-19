Left Menu

Girl going to school in Pune dies with father after truck hits bike

While Nilesh Salunkhe died on the spot, Meenakshi was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries, said Hadapsar police station senior inspector Arvind Gokule.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:32 IST
A 35-year-old man riding a motorcycle and his 10-year-old daughter sitting pillion were killed when it was hit by a truck here in Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Hadapsar-Saswad road this morning when Nileh Salunkhe was riding the motorcycle to drop his daughter Meenakshi at school, a police official said. He said a container truck rammed into the motorcycle from behind, following which Nilesh and Meenakshi fell on the road and were run over. While Nilesh Salunkhe died on the spot, Meenakshi was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries, said Hadapsar police station senior inspector Arvind Gokule. The truck driver, identified as Dilip Kumar Patel, was arrested. The deceased Meenakshi was a student of class 5 and a resident of Hadapsar in Pune city. A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station.

