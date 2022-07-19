Left Menu

IYC stages protest outside Parliament against GST rate hike, rising inflation

Indian Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside Parliament against the Centre over several issues, including rising inflation, unemployment and hike in GST rates, an official statement said.Hundreds of party workers gathered in central Delhi holding banners and raised slogans against the Centre, it said.IYC national president Srinivas BV said the common man has been impacted due to the burden of Goods and Services Tax GST on food grains.Whether it is wheat and rice, whether it is other cereals, the decision to impose 5 percent GST by the Centre is part of their loot policy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:55 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside Parliament against the Centre over several issues, including rising inflation, unemployment and hike in GST rates, an official statement said.

Hundreds of party workers gathered in central Delhi holding banners and raised slogans against the Centre, it said.

IYC national president Srinivas BV said the common man has been impacted due to the ''burden'' of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on food grains.

''Whether it is wheat and rice, whether it is other cereals, the decision to impose 5 per cent GST by the Centre is part of their loot policy. ''The youth of this country are already suffering due to unemployment and rising inflation. The people do not understand what the government is punishing them for,'' Srinivas said.

Srinivas said the government should reconsider its decision of imposing GST on food grains and provide ''relief'' to the general public.

''We will continue to protest at Parliament house if the government doesn't provide relief to the common man,'' he said.

