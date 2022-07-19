Left Menu

SunEdison joins hands with Arka Energy to bring solar solutions to India

The Arka collection, serves customers seeking aesthetic solutions that blend well with their homes with the PowerRoof and PowerGazbo variants, SunEdison CEO Pashupathy Gopalan said.The Arka collection, developed in Silicon Valley, offers advanced solar technology solutions to Indian consumers, he said.SunEdison said it has completed the first customer project in a luxury villa society in Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru and has also delivered PowerGazebo orders in Hyderabad.We are incredibly happy to partner with SunEdison, to bring pioneering solar solutions like PowerGazebo and PowerRoof to India.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:07 IST
SunEdison joins hands with Arka Energy to bring solar solutions to India
  • Country:
  • India

Renewable energy company SunEdison has partnered with US-based start-up Arka Energy to launch solar roofs and gazebo collections in the domestic market with the launch of Arka Collection, the company said on Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art Arka Collection of products developed by Arka Energy, comprises 'PowerRoof' and 'PowerGazebo' designed to turn roof and open spaces in homes into an energy generating asset without compromising on the aesthetics, a company statement said.

PowerGazebo expands the living space available in garden and terrace areas, it said.

''We at SunEdison believe that the future is solar, and every home will be solarised before the end of this decade. The Arka collection, serves customers seeking aesthetic solutions that blend well with their homes with the PowerRoof and PowerGazbo variants,'' SunEdison CEO Pashupathy Gopalan said.

''The Arka collection, developed in Silicon Valley, offers advanced solar technology solutions to Indian consumers,'' he said.

SunEdison said it has completed the first customer project in a luxury villa society in Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru and has also delivered PowerGazebo orders in Hyderabad.

''We are incredibly happy to partner with SunEdison, to bring pioneering solar solutions like PowerGazebo and PowerRoof to India. Our aim is to develop elegant solar solutions because the customer should not have to choose between style and sustainability,'' Arka Energy CEO Surya Potharaju said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022