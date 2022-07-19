Left Menu

Business briefs

Global power and thermal management solutions provider Delta on Tuesday said it has cumulatively delivered over 6,000 Electric Vehicle EV chargers to customers in India.In a statement, the company also said it has a robust roadmap for future product pipelines in India with state-of-the-art technology and even faster charging times.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:44 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Global power and thermal management solutions provider Delta on Tuesday said it has cumulatively delivered over 6,000 Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers to customers in India.

In a statement, the company also said it has a robust roadmap for future product pipelines in India with state-of-the-art technology and even faster charging times. The close cooperation between Delta and major stakeholders in the EV charging infrastructure sector as well as OEMs has helped the company in deploying these 6,000 EV chargers, Delta said.

These include major charge point operators such as TATA Power, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd, BPCL and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, it stated. *** Liberate Foods raises USD 2 mn * Startup plant protein firm Liberate Foods Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2 million (over Rs 15 crore) in a funding round led by Better Bite Ventures, Blue Horizon and venture debt fund Panthera Peak.

Other investors, including Dexler Holdings and Chef Manu Chandra were also part of the seed funding round, the company said in a statement.

Liberate Foods sells its plant protein as substitute for meat under the brand 'Shaka Harry' and offers a range of meal, snacking and ready-to-eat foods designed around the Indian cuisine and palate.

Shaka Harry range of products are available across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gurugram, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022