GODI India, CSIR-CECRI come together to manufacture Lithium-ion cells

GODI India on Tuesday said it has partnered CSIR-CECRI (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and Central Electrochemical Research Institute), through a Memorandum of Association to operate and maintain advanced Lithium-ion cells manufacturing facility in the city.

The partnership is considered to be the first such public-private agreement for large scale advanced Lithium-ion cells manufacturing, a company statement said here.

''This partnership is just a beginning of development of next generation cells for mobility, energy storage applications and new research and development projects. GODI India will operate and maintain the facility to manufacture advance Lithium-ion cells and cater to various applications ranging from e-mobility to large scale energy storage systems,'' GODI India founder-CEO, Mahesh Godi said.

''This partnership signifies our credibility and testimony of technology strength in Lithium-ion cells manufacturing,'' he said.

According to him, all the Lithium-ion cells were imported from China and South Korea.

''GODI India is the first Indian company to manufacture Made-in-India and Made-for-India Lithium-ion cells, which is certified by Bureau of Indian Standards...With this, GODI India can manufacture and sell the cells at par to the standard cells available in the world market,'' he said.

CSIR former Director General Shekhar C Mande said, ''partnering with GODI India marks a new chapter in the development of advanced Lithium-ion cells with regard to next generation of energy storage applications. We have taken a step further to provide fruitful combination to the ultimate benefit of the country under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'' CECRI Director, N Kalaiselvi said, ''It is glorious occasion for India in the area of energy storage for manufacturing Lithium-ion cells initiated by CECRI in partnership with GODI India in presence of Shekhar Mande...'' PTI VIJ VIJ SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)