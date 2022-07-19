29% buses made partially accessible for disabled, 5.96% fully accessible: Govt

Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik on Tuesday said out of 1,45,747 buses, 42,348 (29.05 per cent) buses have been made 'partially accessible' and 8,695 (5.96 per cent) buses 'fully accessible' for the disabled. She also said that out of 3,533 bus stations in the country, 3,120 stations in 24 states/UTs are accessible to the differently abled. Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said accessible content on TV is also being enhanced in a phased manner. ''... and so far 19 private news channels are telecasting partially accessible news bulletin, 2,447 news bulletins have been telecast with subtitling/sign-language interpretation, and more than 3,686 scheduled programmes/movies using subtitling have been telecast by general entertainment channels,'' she said in a written reply.

Bhoumik said a total of 611 state government websites have been made accessible, including 476 websites made live so far.

She said 95 websites of central government ministries or departments are accessible to the disabled under the Content Management Framework so far.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway reported that out of 1,45,747 buses, 42,348 (29.05 per cent) buses are partially accessible and 8,695 (5.96%) buses are fully accessible; and out of 3,533 bus stations, 3,120 are made accessible in respect of 24 states/UTs. All 709 category railway stations have been made fully accessible, while 4,068 railway stations have been made partially accessible.

In the state governments/UTs, auditors completed access audit of 1,671 buildings in 48 cities, the MoS said. She further said that 1,671 access audit reports have been submitted to the state/UTs' nodal officers. Further, financial proposals for retrofitting of 1,484 buildings have been received so far. ''Sanction has been issued by the department in respect of 1,314 buildings, and 20 states/UTs have reported to have completed retrofitting work in 595 buildings,'' it said.

In the central government, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) reported completion of retrofitting in 1,030, out of selected 1,108 central government buildings, targeted under Accessible India Campaign in FY 2021-22. Accessible India Campaign or Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan is a programme which aims to serve the differently abled community of the country. PTI UZM SRY

