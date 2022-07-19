MCF shuts down phosphatic fertilizer plant in Mangaluru

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF), a subsidiary of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, has announced the shutdown of its phosphatic fertilizer plant due to non-availability of raw material, a company statement said here on Tuesday.

The company informed the stock exchanges that it has shut down the fertilizer plant due to non-availability of raw material -- phosphoric acid.

In its disclosure to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company said ''we shall inform you once we resume operations of the plant''.

The company's plant in Mangaluru has an annual capacity to manufacture 2,17,800 tonne of ammonia, 3,79,500 tonne of urea, 2,80,000 tonne of phosphatic fertilizers (DAP/NP 20:20:00:13), 24,750 tonne of ammonium bi-carbonate (ABC), 33,000 tonne of sulphuric acid (SAP), 21,450 tonne of sulphonated naphthaleneformaldehyde (SNF), and 22,000 tonne of speciality fertilizers.

