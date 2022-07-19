Left Menu

Meet Ukraine's mobile repair unit: Tanks fixed while you wait

"It was hard to drive on the armoured recovery vehicle and tow a tank behind on the streets where I used to walk with a girlfriend just a month ago," he said. After Russian troops pulled back from northern Ukraine at the end of March, Petro's unit was rebased to the east of the country as Moscow refocused what it calls its "special military operation" there.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:23 IST
Meet Ukraine's mobile repair unit: Tanks fixed while you wait

Always on the move, members of the Ukrainian army's mobile tank repair unit travel along the Donbas frontline in the country's east, responding to radio calls from battle groups requesting regular maintenance, a quick fix or a breakdown recovery. Fielding a constant stream of callouts - to a broken caterpillar track on a T-72 tank, for example, or a dead battery in an armoured personnel carrier - the mechanics can fix the vehicle on the spot or tow it away for more serious repairs.

"We are like nomads - we move from one place to another," said Serhii, a 23-year-old mechanic and driver of the recovery vehicle. Nearly five months since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have recently stepped up operations in the Donbas region, the key battleground in the east. "They are more aggressive now. It feels like they are firing with closed eyes, they shell everything," Petro, a 20-year-old serviceman, said.

Petro first joined the unit in the early days of the war when his hometown of Chernihiv, a town in northern Ukraine that was home to about 285,000 people before the conflict, was heavily shelled. "It was hard to drive on the armoured recovery vehicle and tow a tank behind on the streets where I used to walk with a girlfriend just a month ago," he said.

After Russian troops pulled back from northern Ukraine at the end of March, Petro's unit was rebased to the east of the country as Moscow refocused what it calls its "special military operation" there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022