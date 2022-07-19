Indian origin family pledges USD 4 million to support economic inclusion centre at University of Houston

An Indian origin long-time Houstonian Dakri family has pledged USD 4 million in support to the University of Houston’s new Centre for Economic Inclusion (CEI) in the C.T. Bauer College of Business, which in recognition of the donation will now be called the Musa and Khaleda Dakri Centre for Economic Inclusion.

Launched in May this year, the CEI’s programmes build on Bauer’s award-winning SURE℠ programme (Stimulating Urban Renewal through Entrepreneurship), which trains students in business development while simultaneously educating and enabling under-resourced entrepreneurs in the community to launch businesses.

The donation establishes an endowed chair to support the centre’s chair/director position and an endowed professorship to expand the institute’s research priorities, including research on small business entrepreneurship.

The centre also provides significant support for research costs and graduate research fellowships for students.

“We are honoured to offer our support for the Centre for Economic Inclusion. The work done by CEI Executive Director Dr Saleha Khumawala and the University of Houston has been life changing for so many in the Houston area. We hope that this gift will allow countless others within our community achieve their goals regardless of their socioeconomic status,” said Asif Dakri, son of Musa Dakri.

Longtime supporters of the University of Houston, the Dakri family is committed to helping solve problems across ethnic boundaries, working for the betterment of the African American, Mexican American and South Asian communities.

