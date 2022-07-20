U.N. agency says Belarus responsible for hoax that grounded dissident's flight

The U.N.'s aviation agency on Tuesday said it had received new information making it clear that senior Belarus officials were behind a hoax that led to the grounding of a Ryanair Holdings PLC flight last year after which dissident journalist Roman Protasevich was detained in Minsk.

The International Civil Aviation Organization, which previously said it did not know who was responsible, issued a statement condemning Minsk for "committing an act of unlawful interference."

