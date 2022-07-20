Left Menu

UK to extend loan support for small businesses by two years

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 14:27 IST
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain will extend a scheme offering government-backed loans to small businesses by a further two years, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday.

"The extension of the Recovery Loan Scheme will help ensure we continue to provide much-needed finance to thousands of small businesses across the country, while stimulating local communities, creating jobs and driving economic growth in the UK," Kwarteng said

The Recovery Loan Scheme was initially launched in April 2021 to help businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

