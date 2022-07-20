Left Menu

KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Kolkata, July 20PTI SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.55,700.0055,800.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.55,800.0055,900.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.51,150.0051,100.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.48,550.0048,500.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.49,300.0049,250.00 Per 10 Gms.---- PTI SAM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 14:35 IST
KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata, July 20(PTI): SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.55,700.00(55,800.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.55,800.00(55,900.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,150.00(51,100.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.48,550.00(48,500.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.49,300.00(49,250.00) Per 10 Gms.

---- PTI SAM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022