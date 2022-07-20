KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Kolkata, July 20(PTI): SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.55,700.00(55,800.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.55,800.00(55,900.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,150.00(51,100.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.48,550.00(48,500.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.49,300.00(49,250.00) Per 10 Gms.

---- PTI SAM

