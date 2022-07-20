KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
Kolkata, July 20PTI SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.55,700.0055,800.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.55,800.0055,900.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.51,150.0051,100.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.48,550.0048,500.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.49,300.0049,250.00 Per 10 Gms.---- PTI SAM
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 14:35 IST
