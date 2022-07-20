Left Menu

NCST summons Maha chief secy in fake caste certificates related matter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued summons to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava for not complying with its recommendation in a matter related to the issuance of fake caste certificates for jobs reserved for tribals.

Ralegaon MLA Ashok Wooike had earlier alleged that a number of people in the state got the jobs reserved for Scheduled Tribes by furnishing fake certificates.

He had also said that 11,435 posts reserved for tribals are lying vacant in the state.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the NCST issued a notice to Srivastava on April 25, asking him to submit facts and an action taken report within a week.

With Srivastava not replying to the notice, the commission exercised the power of a civil court conferred upon it under Section 8 of Article 338A of the Constitution and issued summons to the chief secretary, asking him to appeal before NCST member Ananta Nayak on June 1.

On behalf of the chief secretary, the secretary appeared. The commission had asked the state authorities to provide a report on the number of people in service holding fake caste certificates, people expelled from service, and those who faced disciplinary action.

''Due to the non-compliance of these recommendations, the NSCT again issued summons to the chief secretary, asking him to appear before the panel on July 26,'' an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

