Left Menu

Tata Comm profit jumps 84 per cent to Rs 543.76 crore in June quarter

Tata Communications on Wednesday posted an increase of 83.63 per cent in consolidated profit to Rs 543.76 crore in the June quarter.The company had reported a profit of Rs 296.11 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.We delivered profitable data revenue growth as a result of disciplined execution, portfolio enhancements and deeper customer engagements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:04 IST
Tata Comm profit jumps 84 per cent to Rs 543.76 crore in June quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Communications on Wednesday posted an increase of 83.63 per cent in consolidated profit to Rs 543.76 crore in the June quarter.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 296.11 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

''We delivered profitable data revenue growth as a result of disciplined execution, portfolio enhancements and deeper customer engagements. We continue to closely monitor and overcome the OEM and Supply Chain challenges.

''We are pleased with the healthy growth in the order booking and funnel additions across our portfolio, both in India and international markets,'' Tata Communications Managing Director and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said in a statement.

The consolidated income from operations of Tata Communications grew by 5 per cent to Rs 4,310.52 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 4,102.79 crore in the year-ago period.

''We continue to maintain our focus on operational efficiencies and balance sheet hygiene which is reflected in our profitability and cash flow. We are pleased to see a strong impact of our finance strategy in the company's performance,'' Tata Communications Chief Financial Officer Kabir Ahmed Shakir said.

Data Services segment continues to be the biggest contributor to the company's business with revenue of Rs 3,353.44 crore followed by voice solution which contributed Rs 561.4 crore and transformation service of Rs 345.29 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022