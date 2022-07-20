Competition Comm clears deal involving Canadian entities through green channel

The Competition Commission has approved a deal involving entities of Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board acquiring certain road assets in India.

The proposed transaction has been approved through the green channel route assuming that it does not raise any anti-competitive concerns.

The multi-layered deal involves two entities of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (OTPPB) -- 2452991 Ontario Ltd and ACME SPV Pvt Ltd -- purchasing equity stake in Highway Concessions One Pvt Ltd (HC One) and unitholding in Highways Infrastructure Trust.

The transaction also involves the Canadian entities buying certain rights in Singapore-based Galaxy Investments, owned by KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Holdings. The Singaporean entity does not have any direct business operations in India, according to the regulator.

OTPPB administrates pension benefits and investment of pension plan assets of active and retired teachers in Canada while Highways Infrastructure Trust is a Sebi-registered infrastructure trust.

HC One is into managing road assets.

''Given that there is no horizontal overlap vertical relationships, or complimentary businesses between the acquirers and the targets in India, the proposed transaction does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India and is being notified under the green channel route,'' Competition Commission of India (CCI) said.

Under the green channel route, a deal that does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition is deemed to be approved on it being intimated to the regulator.

