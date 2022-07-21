Left Menu

South American Mercosur bloc, Singapore conclude trade pact talks

The pact, which follows one struck earlier this year between Singapore and the Pacific Alliance of Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Chile, could increase Brazil's GDP by 28.1 billion reais ($5.14 billion) between 2022 and 2041, said the Economy Ministry. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in 2019 that he hoped Mercosur would strike deals with Singapore, as well as Canada and South Korea.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 04:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 04:24 IST
South American Mercosur bloc, Singapore conclude trade pact talks

South American trade bloc Mercosur on Wednesday concluded talks on a trade pact with Singapore, Brazil's Economy and Foreign Affairs Ministries said. The agreement - finalized during a meting attended by the Mercosur bloc of countries, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, in Paraguay but not yet signed - addresses a variety of tariff and regulatory issues.

It also establishes commitments on financial services and on the transit of people between the countries. The pact, which follows one struck earlier this year between Singapore and the Pacific Alliance of Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Chile, could increase Brazil's GDP by 28.1 billion reais ($5.14 billion) between 2022 and 2041, said the Economy Ministry.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in 2019 that he hoped Mercosur would strike deals with Singapore, as well as Canada and South Korea. Investments by Singapore in the country could be boosted by 11.1 billion reais by 2041, while Brazil's exports to the Asian country could grow by 21.2 billion reais, the ministry said.

The agreement will be submitted to legal evaluation and will be signed at a later date. ($1 = 5.4714 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States
2
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins; High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022