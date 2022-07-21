Left Menu

Costa Rica to receive $400 mln funding for decarbonization plan

Costa Rica will receive more than $400 million in funding for its national decarbonization plan, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said in a statement on Wednesday. The IDB, which is contributing a $250 million loan in ordinary capital, said the funding is key to making the country carbon neutral by 2050.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 06:53 IST
Costa Rica to receive $400 mln funding for decarbonization plan

Costa Rica will receive more than $400 million in funding for its national decarbonization plan, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The IDB, which is contributing a $250 million loan in ordinary capital, said the funding is key to making the country carbon neutral by 2050. The funds will be used by Costa Rica "to set rates that make it possible to electrify transportation and use electrical energy for industrial, commercial, and residential purposes," the IDB said in a statement.

The Korean government is contributing another $50 million, along with 100 million euros ($101.85 million) from the French Development Agency, the IDB added. The funds follow a $230 million loan from the IDB in 2020, which Costa Rica used to establish non-tax incentives for electric vehicles, according to the development bank.

Costa Rica's National Decarbonization Plan, presented in 2019 by then-President Carlos Alvarado, has not yet seen the full backing of his successor, Rodrigo Chaves, who took office in May. Chaves has promised to alleviate the country's debt, which reaches some 67% of Costa Rica's gross domestic product (GDP). ($1 = 0.9818 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022