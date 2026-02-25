Trump Declares 'Golden Age' Amidst Economic and Political Controversy

During Tuesday's State of the Union address, President Donald Trump heralded a 'golden age' driven by his economic policies. Boasting about record stock market gains, tax reforms, and reduced drug prices, Trump sought to instill confidence despite challenges in approval ratings and rising economic anxieties.

Tension was palpable as Democrats rejected Trump's claims, notably on immigration and economic performance. Trump's accusatory rhetoric against undocumented immigrants and his call for voter ID laws drew sharp rebuke. Controversies over his immigration policies were underscored by opposition protests both inside and outside the chamber.

Political theatrics pervaded the event with Trump spotlighting successes like the Olympic gold medal win, amidst visible Democratic dissent. Continuous partisan battles reveal ongoing clashes within Congress, coloring the political landscape ahead of the critical November midterms.

(With inputs from agencies.)