Karnataka's Call for New Blood: Change within Congress Ranks

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has championed the inclusion of fresh faces in the state cabinet, asserting that the infusion of new ideas is critical for the party's future. On Tuesday, Shivakumar expressed his backing for the first-time MLAs' push for cabinet positions.

His comments come in response to a joint appeal by new Congress legislators to senior party figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, urging the induction of at least five first-time MLAs during the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. 'The party requires new blood and fresh thinking,' Shivakumar emphasized.

In addition, Shivakumar addressed speculation stirred by his cabinet colleague H C Mahadevappa on potential changes in leadership, denying any knowledge of such plans. Furthermore, he outlined urban development discussions, focusing on directing Rs 1 lakh crore to benefit smaller cities across Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)