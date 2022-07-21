Terumo India Signs a New Strategic Commercial Distribution Partnership with Sensible Medical Innovations

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Introduces medical radar monitoring and imaging technology (ReDS™) to Indian patients for the first time • Addresses an unmet medical need for over 8 million patients across the country​ Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has signed a partnership with Sensible Medical Innovations, the market leader in medical radar monitoring and imaging technology (ReDS™), that grants it exclusive distribution rights for ReDS Pro™ and knowledge-sharing of ReDS™ technology in India.

ReDS™ Pro is used to measure the absolute lung fluid volume in patients, which has strong correlation with symptoms of Coronary Heart Failure (CHF). It is a non-invasive method that takes only 45 seconds to measure. Lung fluid assessment with ReDS™ Pro is proven to be as accurate as that measured by a CT scan. Periodic monitoring through ReDS™ Pro and titration of medicines in heart failure patients can potentially reduce hospitalization rates by 30%. ReDS™ technology has been adapted for medical use from an Israeli military application where it was used to see through walls.

Making the announcement, Shishir Agarwal, MD of Terumo India, said, ''We are delighted to introduce ReDS™ Pro, which represents the gold standard for monitoring and managing heart failure patients, to Indian healthcare. We look forward to working with Sensible Medical in bringing the ReDS™ Pro device to every hospital in India to support them in managing their patients more effectively.'' Commenting on the development, Amir Ronen, Sensible Medical's CEO said, ''There is a severe need for a reliable tool to assess and monitor pulmonary congestion, which is paramount to guide heart failure treatment. We are excited to work together with Terumo India in this new long-term partnership, to make ReDS™ Pro available in India and improve patient care.'' Heart failure is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases for elders. Caregivers today do not have an effective tool to keep patients at their equilibrium and thereby reduce hospital readmissions and provide better quality of life. ReDS™ technology is the first accurate, absolute and actionable tool for periodic assessment of pulmonary congestion monitoring and guide management. It has been proven to reduce readmissions in various clinical studies and is used in over 100 care centers around the world.

About Terumo India Terumo India is a fast-growing medical devices company that serves to advance access of high-quality Cardiac & Vascular and other medical devices to patients and medical practitioners in India. Terumo India is part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan and over 25,000 associates worldwide. Established in 1921 and with its 100 years of history, Terumo’s starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been ‘Contributing to Society through Healthcare’.

Terumo India was established in 2013 with headquarters in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi and has since grown to touch over 100,000 lives, with an expanding field force & distribution network. The company runs several acclaimed academic programs, working closely with its customers and academic partners, to contribute to the skilling requirements of India’s healthcare system.

For more information, visit www.terumoindia.com About Sensible Medical Innovations Sensible Medical Innovations is the market leader in medical radar (ReDS™) monitoring and imaging technology. ReDS™ was adapted for medical use from military ‘see-through-wall’ technology. The technology is well-positioned to be a game changer in a wide range of applications and to become the next-generation lung fluid monitoring modality. ReDS™ enables noninvasive monitoring and management of patients with fluid management problems. Lung fluid levels matter in the treatment of heart failure patients, and ReDS™ is designed with the needs of these patients in mind. Sensible Medical is striving to lead the way toward a new standard of care for heart failure (HF), by giving healthcare professionals and patients a credible tool in the measurement of lung fluid, within and out of the clinic’s setting. ReDS technology, is marketed and sold worldwide, after receiving FDA clearance, CE mark, Anvisa, TFDA, MOH Israel and other regulatory approvals. To learn more, please visit: www.Sensible-medical.com.

