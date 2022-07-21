Left Menu

Zydus gets USFDA nod to market generic blood pressure lowering drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 12:14 IST
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic blood pressure lowering medication in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to sell Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

Norepinephrine Bitartrate is indicated for restoration of blood pressure in adult patients with the acute hypotensive states.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, Gujarat, Zydus Lifesciences said.

Shares of the company were trading 0.36 percent down at 357.40 apiece on the BSE.

