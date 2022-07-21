Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Thursday gained Rs 176 to Rs 12,054 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 176 or 1.46 percent at Rs 12,054 per quintal with an open interest of 15,130 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

