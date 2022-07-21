TGY enters into aftermarket tie-up with Tata Motors for easy buying of batteries

Tata AutoComp GY Batteries on Thursday said it has entered into an aftermarket partnership with Tata Motors, which will ensure a hassle-free battery buying and service experience for all CV consumers across india.

Under this collaboration, Tata Motors' authorized dealerships and service stations will be one-stop service solutions for vehicle batteries across India, the company said in a release.

This association will enable Tata AutoComp GY Batteries, also known as Tata Green Batteries (TGY), to be available for sale across the vast network of Tata Motors' authorized dealerships and workshops, it said. The batteries for commercial vehicle applications are co-branded with TGY and Tata Motors logo, it added. TGY is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata AutoComp Systems and GS Yuasa Corporation of Japan.

Besides catering to the leading OEMs (original equipment makers), TGY has a significant presence in the aftermarket across various segments such as passenger cars, utility and commercial vehicles, among others.

The synergy between the two Tata Group entities will ensure a hassle-free battery buying and service experience for all commercial vehicle consumers across the country, the company said. “Tata Green Batteries has been one of the major OEM partners of Tata Motors for a long time with supplies to all major platforms of commercial vehicles.

“This landmark agreement marks the extension of this relationship to the aftermarket space wherein it presents a great opportunity for both the companies for mutual growth by ensuring the best of services for the consumers,” said Ravi Gupta, CEO at TGY. The growth of the commercial vehicle industry is at an upswing in India. Today, customers seek all-encompassing solutions for their vehicles, said R Ramakrishnan, global head-customer care, commercial Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors.

“With this strategic tie-up, Tata Motors' authorized dealerships and service stations will be one-stop service solutions for vehicle batteries pan-India. We are confident that this alliance will further strengthen a hassle-free experience for the consumers,” Ramakrishnan said. PTI IAS ANU ANU

