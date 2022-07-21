Sensex closes 284 points higher; extends gains to 5th straight day

Extending the rally to the fifth straight day the Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex rose by 284 points on Thursday led by good buying support in banking, financial and IT stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 55,681.95 points, which is 284.42 points or 0.51 per cent higher when compared with its previous day's close at 55,397.53 points.

The market witnessed a volatile session. The Sensex started the day in the negative at 55,391.93 points and fell to a low of 55,270.75 points in the morning session. The Sensex turned positive in the morning session itself. It touched a high of 55,738.49 points in the intra-day. This is the fifth straight day of the rally in the Indian equities. The Sensex had gained 629.91 points or 1.15 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange rose 84.40 points or 0.51 per cent to 16,605.25 points against its previous day's close at 16,520.85 points. The Nifty started the day in the red at 16,523.55 points and touched a low of 16,483.90 points in the morning trade. The index touched a high of 16,626.95 points in the intra-day.

The Nifty extended the rally to the fifth straight day. The Nifty had gained 180.30 points or 1.1 per cent on Wednesday. IndusInd Bank surged 7.88 per cent to Rs 948.15 after announcing impressive quarterly numbers.

IndusInd Bank Limited on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,631 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to Rs 1,016 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 61 per cent. Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) of the bank stood at Rs 3,431 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 registered a growth of 10 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year at Rs 3,121 crore. PPOP / advance ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 stood steady at 5.70 per cent.

The bank's net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, stood at Rs 4,125 crore, grew by 16 per cent year-on-year and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter basis. Bajaj Finance surged 3.27 per cent to Rs 6268.80. Bajaj Finserv rallied 2.52 per cent to Rs 12730.10. Asian Paints rose 1.91 per cent to Rs 3069.30.

Tech Mahindra, L&T, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major Sensex gainers. Only four of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the red. Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped 1.89 per cent to Rs 4373. Kotak Bank slipped 1.05 per cent to Rs 1805.75.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited closed 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 2487.40. HDFC Bank slipped 0.34 per cent to Rs 1361. (ANI)

