Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 7.82 lakh seized at Jaipur airport

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-07-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 18:16 IST
Gold worth Rs 7.82 lakh seized at Jaipur airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials have seized 151 grams of gold worth Rs 7.82 lakh from a passenger at Jaipur International Airport, an official said on Thursday.

The passenger came in an Air India flight from Dubai on Wednesday night. On examination of his hand baggage, a gold ''kada'' (bangle) and a gold ring were found concealed in his clothes, the official said.

''The smuggled gold of 99.50 purity weighing 151 grams and valued at Rs 7.82 lakh has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022