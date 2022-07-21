Reliance brands partners Italian firm Maison Valentino

Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) has inked a long-term distribution agreement with Maison Valentino to launch the famous Italian Maison de Couture in India.

RBL will open the first Valentino boutique in Delhi, followed by a flagship store in Mumbai, said a joint statement on Thursday.

''The first store is due to open in 2022 by the end of the summer, with the flagship store in Mumbai to follow in the coming months. The stores will stock a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories of the brand,'' it added.

The new long-term distribution deal will allow brand presence through a renewed store concept. The experiential design will provide customers with a global experience and a bespoke client experiential journey, as per the statement.

RBL MD Darshan Mehta said Valentino needs no introduction in India. ''The brand’s infectious romanticism, signature codes and bold use of colour has strong resonance in India. This partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs.'' Maison Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini said: ''We are pleased to join forces with India’s leader in luxury retail, RBL and proud to work together to expand our shared vision and voice in this important market, rife with new opportunities''.

The upcoming store opening represents a significant step in Valentino’s global strategy, and be part of the country’s growing retail market, allowing the company and the Valentino Community to grow in a solid way, according to our values and brand culture, he noted.

Founded by the legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino has gone through impactful creative evolution under the current Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli and CEO Jacopo Venturini heralding the brand as the most established Italian Maison de Couture, Mehta said.

The brand is currently present in over 144 locations through 212 Valentino directly operated boutiques and over 1,300 points of sale.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group. RBL began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. It has a portfolio of brand partnerships with leading global brands, including Armani Exchange, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Versace, Villeroy & Boch and West Elm.

