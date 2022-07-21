Left Menu

Hero Electric begins work on second manufacturing plant in India

This is our second facility, and as we march ahead, we will invest in expanding capacities to achieve the target of 1 million capacities by 2025, Munjal said.The announcement of a new facility comes months after the company announced raising its annual production capacity to one million units in the next three years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:06 IST
Hero Electric on Thursday said it has commenced work on the second manufacturing plant in the country in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The upcoming plant is adjacent to the company's existing facility and is targeted at ramping up the production capacity.

The greenfield plant would come up in 10 acres of land with an annual production capacity of 2 lakh vehicles.

''We are very excited to announce our new manufacturing facility in Ludhiana given the exciting growth phase for the EV market. India's EV revolution rides on two wheels making this the perfect time to expand and grow,'' Hero Electric Managing Director Naveen Munjal said in a statement.

The upcoming greenfield plant will aid in delivering the best mobility solution and catering to the spurred demand for electric two wheelers, he added.

''The facility will boost our vision of moving the world to sustainable mobility solutions. This is our second facility, and as we march ahead, we will invest in expanding capacities to achieve the target of 1 million capacities by 2025,'' Munjal said.

The announcement of a new facility comes months after the company announced raising its annual production capacity to one million units in the next three years. The plant will be a hub for building new battery design and development and futuristic products. PTI MSS SHW SHW

