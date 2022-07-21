3 inmates of Tihar Jail drink phenyl

Three inmates of Tihar Jail here drank phenyl while cleaning the barracks, officials said on Thursday. They were hospitalised and later discharged. According to a senior prison official, three inmates of central jail number 5, Tihar Prison drank a little quantity of phenyl on Tuesday while they were cleaning the barracks. ''Phenyl is used in a diluted form in the jail for safety reasons. The three inmates were medically stable. They were sent to DDU hospital from where they were discharged soon,'' he added. PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)