Left Menu

4.33 kg smuggled gold seized at Hyderabad airport

Smuggled gold weighing a total of over 4 kg was seized at the airport here in two separate incidents, the Customs department said on Friday.In one of the incidents, the Air Intelligence Unit officials on July 21 apprehended two male passengers who arrived here from Dubai, for attempting to smuggle 3.591 kg yellow metal by concealing it in undergarments and rectum.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-07-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 12:37 IST
4.33 kg smuggled gold seized at Hyderabad airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Smuggled gold weighing a total of over 4 kg was seized at the airport here in two separate incidents, the Customs department said on Friday.

In one of the incidents, the Air Intelligence Unit officials on July 21 apprehended two male passengers who arrived here from Dubai, for attempting to smuggle 3.591 kg of yellow metal by concealing it in undergarments and rectum. The value of the gold is estimated to be Rs 1.87 crore.

In the other case, a male passenger was intercepted on Thursday while trying to smuggle gold by hiding it inside an exhaust fan and electric juicer. The net weight of the gold was 740 Gms, the Customs said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022