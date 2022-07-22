Left Menu

UltraTech Q1 net profit falls 7 pc to Rs 1,582.02 crore; net sales rise 28 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 14:54 IST
UltraTech Q1 net profit falls 7 pc to Rs 1,582.02 crore; net sales rise 28 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement on Friday reported a decline of 6.94 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,582.02 crore in the June 2022 quarter, impacted by inflationary trends.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,700.03 crore in the April-June period a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 28.18 percent to Rs 15,163.98 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 11,829.84 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

''After a strong end to FY22, cement demand was impacted by overall inflationary trends and lower labor availability in May 2022. However, cement demand picked up in June 2022 on pre-monsoon construction activity,'' said UltraTech Cement in its earnings statement.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 12,980.06 crore, up 36.51 percent in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 9,508.26 crore.

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd were trading at Rs 6,398.80 on BSE on Friday, up 4.40 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022