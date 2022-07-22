Gold jumps Rs 594/10 gms; silver rallies Rs 998/kg
- Country:
- India
Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped by Rs 594 to Rs 50,341 per 10 grams, reflecting a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 49,747 per 10 grams.
Silver also surged by Rs 998 to Rs 55,164 per kg from Rs 54,166 per kg in the previous trade.
''Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi climbed by Rs 594 per 10 grams in line with rising global gold prices and haven demand,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,718 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 18.81 per ounce.
Gold prices witnessed buying in the previous session on the weak dollar and rally in equity indices, Parmar added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Parmar
- Dilip Parmar
- HDFC Securities
ALSO READ
62-yr-old priest beaten to death in Delhi
62-year-old priest beaten to death in Delhi
Delhi CM Kejriwal attends Punjab CM's wedding, wishes him on 'new journey'
22-year-old man stabs class 12 girl in Delhi
Northeast Delhi violence: Police appeal against bail granted to Ishrat Jahan listed before HC division bench