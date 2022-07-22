Left Menu

NTPC board to consider proposal to raise Rs 12,000 cr via NCDs on Jul 29

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:56 IST
NTPC board to consider proposal to raise Rs 12,000 cr via NCDs on Jul 29
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said its board will consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on July 29.

''The Board, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall also consider for the issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (''Bonds/NCDs'') up to Rs 12,000 Crore,'' a BSE filing said. A meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held here on Friday, July 29, 2022, to inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, after these results are reviewed by the audit committee, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022