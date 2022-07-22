Left Menu

Cycling-Tour stage 19 briefly interrupted by protesters

The 19th stage of the Tour de France was interrupted for five minutes because of a protest on the road, organizers said on Friday. "The riders have been asked to slow down and stop because of a protest on the road. The protest happened near Auch, some 39 kilometers into the 188.3-km ride between Castelnau-Magnoac and Cahors.

Reuters | Cahors | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:01 IST
The 19th stage of the Tour de France was interrupted for five minutes because of a protest on the road, organizers said on Friday. "The riders have been asked to slow down and stop because of a protest on the road. They'll resume racing with the same time gap (between the peloton and the breakaway riders): 1:20," the Tour organizers said in a statement.

They did not give any further details. The protest happened near Auch, some 39 kilometers into the 188.3-km ride between Castelnau-Magnoac and Cahors.

