Cycling-Tour stage 19 briefly interrupted by protesters

The 19th stage of the Tour de France was interrupted for five minutes because of a protest on the road, organizers said on Friday. "The riders have been asked to slow down and stop because of a protest on the road. They'll resume racing with the same time gap (between the peloton and the breakaway riders): 1:20," the Tour organizers said in a statement.

They did not give any further details. The protest happened near Auch, some 39 kilometers into the 188.3-km ride between Castelnau-Magnoac and Cahors.

Also Read: India elected to UNESCO's Inter-governmental panel for 4 years: Tourism Minister Reddy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)