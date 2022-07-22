Ukrainian power firm Ukrenergo to assess liability options for Green Notes

Ukrainian power company Ukrenergo said on Friday it is assessing its liability management options in relation to its Green Notes due 2026 after Ukraine asked international creditors to freeze debt payments for two years.

"Upon the completion of this assessment, it is likely that a similar liability management exercise will follow with respect to such Notes in the near future," the company said.

