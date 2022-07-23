Left Menu

NF Railway carries out track renewal works

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-07-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 13:43 IST
NF Railway carries out track renewal works
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has carried out several track renewal works to enhance the safety, and speed of trains and provide comfortable travel to passengers.

Continuous progress towards renewal of the railway track is being carried out and 27.66 km of plain tracks have been deep screened by cleaning impervious layers of dust, and sand ash in June this year, an official of the NFR said here.

A total of 91.62 km of track renewal works have been done up from April to June this year and the maintenance of tracks at regular intervals has resulted in smooth operations of trains.

Moreover, 1,758.15 km of tracks have been tested by USFD (Ultra Sonic Flaw Detection) machine in June this year.

The USFD technique is carried out to detect flaws like cracks and timely removal of defective rails for safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • USFD

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022