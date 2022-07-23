YES Bank appoints RS Gandhi as additional independent director

Private sector lender YES Bank on Saturday announced the appointment of Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as an additional independent director of the bank for a period of five years. "We are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank at their meeting held today i.e. July 23, 2022 has approved the appointment of Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as an Additional Independent Director of the Bank for a period of five years effective from today i.e. July 23, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders," YES Bank said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"Further, please note that R Gandhi is not related to any other Directors or Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank and he is not debarred from holding the office of a director, by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority/regulator," it said. Gandhi is currently a financial sector policy expert and adviser. Currently, he advises banks, finance companies, fintech entities, payment system entities, investors and funds on subjects ranging from financial regulations and Indian economy. He is an independent director on the boards of several financial sector entities.

Gandhi was a Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years from 2014 to 2017. He had been a seasoned and accomplished central banker for 37 years. He had a three-year secondment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital market regulator. He also held the charge of Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), Hyderabad. Gandhi has been associated with various committees, working groups and task forces, both domestic and international. He was one of the initial members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). He was a member of the Basle Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) and the Committee on Global Financial Systems (CGFS), Basle. (ANI)