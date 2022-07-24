Left Menu

MP: School pulled up, driver's licence suspended after bus with students gets stranded on flooded road

PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 24-07-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 20:28 IST
MP: School pulled up, driver's licence suspended after bus with students gets stranded on flooded road
  • Country:
  • India

A school in Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh was on Sunday issued a show-cause notice by authorities and the licence of its bus driver was suspended for allegedly putting the lives of 50 students at risk by getting the vehicle to cross a flooded road, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday in Tilawad Govind village, some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the bus had then broken down in the middle of the gushing waters, which could have posed a danger to the students inside, he said.

Villagers and passersby pushed the bus to safety after a two hour effort amid cries from frightened children inside, he informed.

''The district education officer has issued a show-cause notice to the school management stating its recognition should be suspended for endangering the lives of children in the manner. The district transport officer has suspended the licence of driver Bhagirath Singh for six months,'' Shajapur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shaili Kanash told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022